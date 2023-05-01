Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton Damage Control Training [Image 5 of 13]

    USS Paul Hamilton Damage Control Training

    GULF OF OMAN

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230504-N-NH267-1165 GULF OF OMAN (May 4, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Andrew McGee uses a Naval Firefighting Thermal Imager during damage control training aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), May 4, 2023, in the Gulf of Oman. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.07.2023 02:35
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    USS Paul Hamilton
    Damage Control
    Gulf Of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Middle East

