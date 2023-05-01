Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week - SrA David Croley

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    04.24.2023

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Croley, 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, April 24, 2023. Croley augmented security forces members to gain knowledge in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, threat detainment and security. (Courtesy photo)

    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
