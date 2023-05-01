230505-N-CD453-1069 SEA OF JAPAN (May 5, 2023) Ensign Anna Stefano, from Los Angeles, creates a mock maneuvering board while standing watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.07.2023 00:05 Photo ID: 7781265 VIRIN: 230505-N-CD453-1069 Resolution: 5607x4005 Size: 3.62 MB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 This work, Sailors Conduct Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Samantha Oblander