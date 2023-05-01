Sailors Conduct Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230505-N-CD453-1018 SEA OF JAPAN (May 5, 2023) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Gavin Richards, from Seattle, changes a placard on a munition’s locker aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2023 00:05
|Photo ID:
|7781260
|VIRIN:
|230505-N-CD453-1018
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
