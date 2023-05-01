Sgt. Christopher Swygart, infantryman, Company A, 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment, 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Indiana Army National Guard, finishes the 2-mile run portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test at the Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Newton Falls, Ohio, May 6, 2023. The Region IV BWC competition included land navigation, marksmanship, weapons skills, medical and radio skills and an appearance board, among other events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 23:19 Photo ID: 7781254 VIRIN: 230506-Z-ZT835-195 Resolution: 6648x3739 Size: 12.43 MB Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indiana Army National Guard competes in the 2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.