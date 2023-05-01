Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana and Michigan Army National Guard compete in the 2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    NEWTON FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. Max Elliott 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Samuel Parker, above, infantryman, Company A, 2nd Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment, 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Indiana Army National Guard, and Spc. Eliot VanPelt, combat medic specialist, Medical Readiness Detachment, Joint Force Headquarters, Michigan Army National Guard, prepare to move to a concealed position during the field training exercise at the Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Newton Falls, Ohio, May 5, 2023. The Region IV BWC competition included land navigation, marksmanship, weapons skills, medical and radio skills and an appearance board, among other events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Indiana and Michigan Army National Guard compete in the 2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

