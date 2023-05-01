Serbian Armed Forces participate in the 2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

Staff Sgt. Ivan Jeremic, front, infantryman, 72nd Special Operations Brigade, Serbian Armed Forces takes point on patrol during the field training exercise at the Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Newton Falls, Ohio, May 5, 2023. The Region IV BWC competition included land navigation, marksmanship, weapons skills, medical and radio skills and an appearance board, among other events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 05.05.2023
Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US