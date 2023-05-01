PHILIPPINE SEA (May 5, 2023) – Sailors fire 9 mm pistols during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2023 22:31
|Photo ID:
|7781241
|VIRIN:
|230505-N-UA460-0645
|Resolution:
|6365x3861
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts 9 mm Pistol Live-Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
