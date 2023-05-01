PHILIPPINE SEA (May 5, 2023) – Sailors fire 9 mm pistols during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 22:31 Photo ID: 7781241 VIRIN: 230505-N-UA460-0645 Resolution: 6365x3861 Size: 1.35 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts 9 mm Pistol Live-Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.