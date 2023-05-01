Sgt. 1st Class Vanessa Breece, platoon sergeant, 324th Military Police Company, 437th Military Police Battalion, 73rd Troop Command, Ohio Army National Guard, assists Pfc. Max Walls, military police officer, 324th MP Company, 437th MP Battalion, 73rd TC, Ohio ARNG, to his feet after receiving 100 points for a 3 minute and 45 second plank during the Army Combat Fitness Test of the 2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, May 6, 2023. Breece was Walls’ sponsor for the event. The Region IV Best Warrior Competition spanned five mentally and physically demanding days, where competitors were tested on a variety of tactical and technical skills as they fought to win the title of best warrior. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 21:45 Photo ID: 7781227 VIRIN: 230506-Z-WB177-1005 Resolution: 5902x4480 Size: 14.09 MB Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio National Guard participates in the 2023 Region IV Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.