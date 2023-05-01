Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin National Guard participates in the 2023 Region IV Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 5]

    Wisconsin National Guard participates in the 2023 Region IV Best Warrior Competition

    NEWTON FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. William Warner, infantryman, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Wisconsin Army National Guard, maintains the plank during the Army Combat Fitness Test at the 2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, May 5, 2023. The Region IV BWC competition included land navigation, marksmanship, weapons skills, medical and radio skills and an appearance board, among other events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Wisconsin National Guard participates in the 2023 Region IV Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

