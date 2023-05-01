Wisconsin National Guard participates in the 2023 Region IV Best Warrior Competition

Spc. William Warner, infantryman, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Wisconsin Army National Guard, sprints to complete the sprint-drag-carry event during Army Combat Fitness Test at the 2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, May 6, 2023. The Regional BWC spanned five mentally and physically demanding days where competitors were tested on a variety of tactical and technical skills as they fought to win the title of Best Warrior. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

