Wisconsin National Guard participates in the 2023 Region IV Best Warrior Competition

Sgt. Taylor Reichow, multiple launch rocket system crewmember, Battery B, 1st Battalion, 121st Field Artillery Regiment, 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Wisconsin Army National Guard, gains distance while carrying two 40-pound kettlebells during the Army Combat Fitness Test at the 2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, May 6, 2023. The Best Warrior Competition recognized Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the force of the future. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

