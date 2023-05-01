Ohio National Guard participates in the 2023 Region IV Best Warrior Competition

Pfc. Max Walls, military police officer, 324th Military Police Company, 437th Military Police Battalion, 73rd Troop Command, Ohio Army National Guard, races toward the finish line during the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment of the 2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, May 4, 2023. The Region IV BWC promoted esprit de corps and included ARNG Soldiers who demonstrated commitment to the Army Values and embodied the Warrior Ethos. The Region IV ARNG Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year will represent Region IV at the National BWC later this year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt Katelin Uhinck / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

