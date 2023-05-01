Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard participates in the 2023 Region IV Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 5]

    Ohio National Guard participates in the 2023 Region IV Best Warrior Competition

    NEWTON FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Katelin Uhinck 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Max Walls, military police officer, 324th Military Police Company, 437th Military Police Battalion, 73rd Troop Command, Ohio Army National Guard, races toward the finish line during the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment of the 2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, May 4, 2023. The Region IV BWC promoted esprit de corps and included ARNG Soldiers who demonstrated commitment to the Army Values and embodied the Warrior Ethos. The Region IV ARNG Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year will represent Region IV at the National BWC later this year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt Katelin Uhinck / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.06.2023 21:45
    Photo ID: 7781223
    VIRIN: 230504-Z-YY008-1008
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Ohio National Guard participates in the 2023 Region IV Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Katelin Uhinck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    BWC
    Region IV Best Warrior Competition
    Region IV BWC
    Army National Guard BWC

