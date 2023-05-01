Sgt. Christopher Swygart, infantryman, Company A, 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment, 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Indiana Army National Guard, drags a simulated casualty in a Skedco basic rescue system during the Army Warrior Task medical lane at the Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Newton Falls, Ohio, May 4, 2023. The Region IV BWC competition included land navigation, marksmanship, weapons skills, medical and radio skills and an appearance board, among other events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 22:08 Photo ID: 7781222 VIRIN: 230504-Z-ZT835-045 Resolution: 5781x3252 Size: 11.31 MB Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.