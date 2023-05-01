2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

Sgt. Luka Plazinic, center, infantryman, 72nd Special Operations Brigade, Serbian Armed Forces, reloads his weapon during the Army Warrior Task medical lanes at the Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Newton Falls, Ohio, May 4, 2023. The Region IV BWC competition included land navigation, marksmanship, weapons skills, medical and radio skills and an appearance board, among other events. The ARNG competitors employed a range of skills relevant to today's operating environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US