2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

Competitors begin a 1-mile run during the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment portion of the Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Newton Falls, Ohio, May 4, 2023. The EPFA consisted of a 1-mile run, then complete dead-stop push-ups, a 100-meter sprint, lift 16 sandbags onto a 66-inch tall platform, 50-meter farmers carry with two 40-pound water cans, a 25-meter-high crawl, a 25-meter three-five second rush, and another 1-mile run. The Region IV ARNG Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year will represent Region IV at the National BWC later this year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

