    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 4]

    2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    NEWTON FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Spc. Max Elliott 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Competitors begin a 1-mile run during the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment portion of the Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Newton Falls, Ohio, May 4, 2023. The EPFA consisted of a 1-mile run, then complete dead-stop push-ups, a 100-meter sprint, lift 16 sandbags onto a 66-inch tall platform, 50-meter farmers carry with two 40-pound water cans, a 25-meter-high crawl, a 25-meter three-five second rush, and another 1-mile run. The Region IV ARNG Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year will represent Region IV at the National BWC later this year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.06.2023 22:10
    Photo ID: 7781220
    VIRIN: 230504-Z-ZT835-873
    Resolution: 6112x3438
    Size: 9.73 MB
    Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    BWC
    Region IV Best Warrior Competition
    Region IV BWC
    Army National Guard BWC

