2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

A special forces soldier with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Ohio National Guard, gives instruction to competitors during the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment portion as part of the Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Newton Falls, Ohio, May 4, 2023. The EPFA consisted of a 1-mile run, then complete dead-stop push-ups, a 100-meter sprint, lift 16 sandbags onto a 66-inch tall platform, 50-meter farmers carry with two 40-pound water cans, a 25-meter-high crawl, a 25-meter three-five second rush, and another 1-mile run. The Region IV ARNG Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year will represent Region IV at the National BWC later this year. Portions of the photo have been blurred due to operational security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

