    2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Opening Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Opening Ceremony

    NEWTON FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Spc. Max Elliott 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio assistant adjutant general, greets competitors, during the opening ceremony of the Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Newton Falls, Ohio, May 3, 2023. Delegates and competitors from Hungary and Serbia were invited to compete in the Region IV ARNG BWC as part of the ongoing State Partnership Program with Ohio. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

