2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Opening Ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Sheldon Chambliss, left, Ohio Army National Guard state command sergeant major, greets competitors during the opening ceremony of the Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Newton Falls, Ohio, May 3, 2023. Delegates and competitors from Hungary and Serbia were invited to compete in the Region IV ARNG BWC as part of the ongoing State Partnership Program with Ohio. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US