2-17 FA provides salute battery

Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, provided a salute battery for the 210th Field Artillery Brigade’s change of command ceremony, April 19, 2023, at Camp Casey, South Korea. The salute battery fired M116 pack howitzers, farewelling Col. Wade Germann and welcoming Col. Brendan Toolan. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2023 19:53
|Photo ID:
|7781150
|VIRIN:
|230419-A-TD292-110
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|14.82 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
