Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-17 FA provides salute battery [Image 8 of 8]

    2-17 FA provides salute battery

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    2ID Rotational BDE

    Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, provided a salute battery for the 210th Field Artillery Brigade’s change of command ceremony, April 19, 2023, at Camp Casey, South Korea. The salute battery fired M116 pack howitzers, farewelling Col. Wade Germann and welcoming Col. Brendan Toolan. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2023 19:53
    Photo ID: 7781150
    VIRIN: 230419-A-TD292-110
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.82 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-17 FA provides salute battery [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2-17 FA provides salute battery
    2-17 FA provides salute battery
    2-17 FA provides salute battery
    2-17 FA provides salute battery
    2-17 FA provides salute battery
    2-17 FA provides salute battery
    2-17 FA provides salute battery
    2-17 FA provides salute battery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lancer Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT