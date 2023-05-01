Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    259th E-MIB Conducts Assumption of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Maj. Joshua Frye 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    Soldiers and guests of the 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade participate in an assumption of command ceremony May 5, 2023, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.06.2023 19:13
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    military intelligence
    USAR
    MIRC
    259 E-MIB

