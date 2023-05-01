Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-17 IN Platoon Live Fire Exercises [Image 10 of 11]

    1-17 IN Platoon Live Fire Exercises

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    2ID Rotational BDE

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, conducted Platoon Live Fire Exercises at Chipori Range South Korea, May 4, 2023. Each platoon performed mounted and dismounted maneuver, integrating all organic platoon weapon systems, in preparation for an upcoming company-level Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX). (U.S. Army photo by SSG Effie Mahugh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2023 19:53
    Photo ID: 7781134
    VIRIN: 230504-A-TD292-1047
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 15.36 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-17 IN Platoon Live Fire Exercises [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-17 IN Platoon Live Fire Exercises
    1-17 IN Platoon Live Fire Exercises
    1-17 IN Platoon Live Fire Exercises
    1-17 IN Platoon Live Fire Exercises
    1-17 IN Platoon Live Fire Exercises
    1-17 IN Platoon Live Fire Exercises
    1-17 IN Platoon Live Fire Exercises
    1-17 IN Platoon Live Fire Exercises
    1-17 IN Platoon Live Fire Exercises
    1-17 IN Platoon Live Fire Exercises
    1-17 IN Platoon Live Fire Exercises

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lancer Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT