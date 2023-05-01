Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, conducted Platoon Live Fire Exercises at Chipori Range South Korea, May 4, 2023. Each platoon performed mounted and dismounted maneuver, integrating all organic platoon weapon systems, in preparation for an upcoming company-level Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX). (U.S. Army photo by SSG Effie Mahugh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 19:53 Photo ID: 7781134 VIRIN: 230504-A-TD292-1047 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 15.36 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-17 IN Platoon Live Fire Exercises [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.