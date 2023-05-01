Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division Monument Dedication at Fort Snelling [Image 23 of 27]

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division Monument Dedication at Fort Snelling

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers, families and friends attend a monument dedication ceremony for the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division at Fort Snelling National Cemetery near Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 6, 2023. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Presley Vang)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2023 19:24
    Photo ID: 7781133
    VIRIN: 230506-Z-ZZ999-1022
    Resolution: 6000x4002
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US 
    34ID
    World War II Veteran
    Minnesota National Guard
    34th Infantry Division Association
    Monument Dedication
    Fort Snelling National Cemetery

