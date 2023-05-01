Minnesota National Guard Soldiers, families and friends attend a monument dedication ceremony for the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division at Fort Snelling National Cemetery near Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 6, 2023. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Presley Vang)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2023 19:24
|Photo ID:
|7781132
|VIRIN:
|230506-Z-ZZ999-1091
|Resolution:
|6000x4002
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division Monument Dedication at Fort Snelling [Image 27 of 27], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT