Army Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18

HOHENFELS, GERMANY - Soldiers assigned to the 8th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, take up firing positions during Exercise Combined Resolve 18 here on May 5, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 allows exercise participants the opportunity to train alongside Allied and partner nations in a dynamic and realistic training environment provided by the Joint Multinational Readiness Center.

(U.S. Army Reserves photo by: Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

