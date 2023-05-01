Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18 [Image 9 of 9]

    Army Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18

    GERMANY

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY - Soldiers assigned to the 8th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, take up firing positions during Exercise Combined Resolve 18 here on May 5, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 allows exercise participants the opportunity to train alongside Allied and partner nations in a dynamic and realistic training environment provided by the Joint Multinational Readiness Center.
    (U.S. Army Reserves photo by: Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

    This work, Army Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18 [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

