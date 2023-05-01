HOHENFELS, GERMANY - Sgt. Kevin Morgan, the senior-most noncommissioned officer of C Co/418th Civil Affairs Battalion, and Cpt. Kyle, Byron, the Higher Headquarters Commander with the 8th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, coordinate troop movement during Exercise Combined Resolve 18 here on May 5, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 provides opportunities for integrated, total force training with the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and U.S. Army National Guard. The exercise demonstrates how the U.S. Army stays ready to respond to any crisis anywhere in the world.

(U.S. Army Reserves photo by: Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Location: DE