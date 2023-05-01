Army Reserve Civil Affairs Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18

HOHENFELS, GERMANY - Master Sgt. Marius Tudorache, a Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) non-commissioned officer with the 1st CIMIC, Romanian Land Forces, moves into a firing position during Exercise Combined Resolve 18 here on May 5, 2023. Conducting world-class training events such as Combined Resolve 18 allows exercise participants the opportunity to train alongside Allied and partner nations in a dynamic and realistic training environment provided by the Joint Multinational Readiness Center.

(U.S. Army Reserves photo by: Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 Location: DE