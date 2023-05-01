Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Civil Affairs Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18 [Image 6 of 9]

    Army Reserve Civil Affairs Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18

    GERMANY

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY - Sgt. Joseph Kuenstle, a civil affairs sergeant with C Co/418th Civil Affairs Battalion, communicates an enemy position during Exercise Combined Resolve 18 here on May 5, 2023. The Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) is the U.S. Army’s only combat training center outside the U.S., providing a mobile training capability to Europe that trains leaders, staff, and units alongside allies and partners, to dominate in the conduct of unified land operations anywhere in the world.
    (U.S. Army Reserves photo by: Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.06.2023 17:34
    Photo ID: 7780968
    VIRIN: 230505-A-BD830-005
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Civil Affairs Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18 [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve Civil Affairs Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18
    Army Reserve Civil Affairs Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18
    Army Reserve Civil Affairs Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18
    Army Reserve Civil Affairs Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18
    Army Reserve Civil Affairs Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18
    Army Reserve Civil Affairs Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18
    Army Reserve Civil Affairs Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18
    Army &amp; Army Reserve Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18
    Army Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rewriting The Script : Army Reserve Civil Affairs Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    0531 Civil Affairs Noncommissioned officer

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    Stronger Together
    Combined Resolve
    353 CACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT