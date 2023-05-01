Army Reserve Civil Affairs Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18

HOHENFELS, GERMANY - Sgt. Joseph Kuenstle, a civil affairs sergeant with C Co/418th Civil Affairs Battalion, communicates an enemy position during Exercise Combined Resolve 18 here on May 5, 2023. The Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) is the U.S. Army’s only combat training center outside the U.S., providing a mobile training capability to Europe that trains leaders, staff, and units alongside allies and partners, to dominate in the conduct of unified land operations anywhere in the world.
(U.S. Army Reserves photo by: Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)
