HOHENFELS, GERMANY - Sgt. Joseph Kuenstle, a civil affairs sergeant with C Co/418th Civil Affairs Battalion, communicates an enemy position during Exercise Combined Resolve 18 here on May 5, 2023. The Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) is the U.S. Army’s only combat training center outside the U.S., providing a mobile training capability to Europe that trains leaders, staff, and units alongside allies and partners, to dominate in the conduct of unified land operations anywhere in the world.

(U.S. Army Reserves photo by: Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 17:34 Photo ID: 7780968 VIRIN: 230505-A-BD830-005 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 6 MB Location: DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve Civil Affairs Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18 [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.