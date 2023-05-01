HOHENFELS, GERMANY - Spc. Justin Johnson, a civil affairs specialist with C Co/418th Civil Affairs Battalion, monitors SINCGAR RT-1523 VHF Radio channels and information within a civil-military operations center (CMOC) during Exercise Combined Resolve 18 here on May 5, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 includes NATO countries and partner nations and strengthens interoperability between NATO allies and partner nations.

(U.S. Army Reserves photo by: Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 17:34 Photo ID: 7780966 VIRIN: 230505-A-BD830-003 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 5.67 MB Location: DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve Civil Affairs Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18 [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.