Army Reserve Civil Affairs Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18

HOHENFELS, GERMANY - Soldiers with C Co/418th Civil Affairs Battalion, conduct a mock community engagement with role players during Exercise Combined Resolve 18 here on May 5, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 provides opportunities for integrated, total force training with the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and U.S. Army National Guard. It demonstrates how the U.S. Army stays ready to respond to any crisis worldwide.

(U.S. Army Reserves photo by: Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

