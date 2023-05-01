An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Tomcatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, taxis on the flight deck of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), May 4, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. NavyÕs capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2023 15:31
|Photo ID:
|7780901
|VIRIN:
|230505-N-II168-1122
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FLOPS [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT