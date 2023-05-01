Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLOPS [Image 3 of 4]

    FLOPS

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    E2-D Hawkeyes, attached to the "Bear Aces" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, prepare to take off from the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), May 4, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. NavyÕs capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF

