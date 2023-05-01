An E2-D Hawkeye, attached to the "Bear Aces" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, lands on the flight deck of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), May 4, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. NavyÕs capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 15:31 Photo ID: 7780893 VIRIN: 230505-N-II168-1018 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 1.56 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FLOPS [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.