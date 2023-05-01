Spc. Eliot VanPelt, combat medic specialist, Medical Readiness Detachment, Joint Force Headquarters, Michigan Army National Guard, fires an M17 pistol during the stress shoot event at the Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center May 5, 2023. The stress shoot event tested the Soldiers’ concentration, accuracy and physical abilities. The Region IV BWC ARNG Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year will represent Region IV at the National BWC later this year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sierra Campbell / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 15:50 Photo ID: 7780891 VIRIN: 230505-Z-KR218-1004 Resolution: 6346x4466 Size: 10.54 MB Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers compete in 2023 OHARNG State Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Sierra Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.