    Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers compete in 2023 OHARNG State Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 5]

    Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers compete in 2023 OHARNG State Best Warrior Competition

    NEWTON FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. Sierra Campbell 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Timothy Downes, religious affairs specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 246th Transportation Battalion, 272nd Regional Support Group, Michigan Army National Guard, prepares his stance for the weapons qualifications with an M4 carbine at the Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center May 5, 2023. Fourteen competitors from seven states, including Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, as well as five Hungarian and Serbian partners competed. Ohio National Guard partners with Hungary and Serbia, as part of the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sierra Campbell / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.06.2023 15:49
    Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US 
    This work, Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers compete in 2023 OHARNG State Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Sierra Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ohio Army National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    OHARNG
    2023 Ohio Army National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition

