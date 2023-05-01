Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARPC command chief speaks with 310th SW senior enlisted leaders

    SCHREIVER SPACE FORCE BASE, COLO, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Frank Casciotta 

    310th Space Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Vicki Robertson, the Air Reserve Personnel Center command chief, speaks with 310th Space Wing senior enlisted leaders at Schreiver Space Force Base, Colorado, May 6, 2023. Robertson accompanied Brig. Gens. Jennie Johnson, the ARPC commander, Jason Janaros, the ARPC director, and Col. Diane Burch, the ARPC chief of force management, during their visit to the 310th SW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Frank Casciotta)

