Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers compete in 2023 OHARNG State Best Warrior Competition

Sgt. Timothy Downes, religious affairs specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 246th Transportation Battalion, 272nd Regional Support Group, Michigan Army National Guard, engages targets with a M4 carbine at the qualification range at the Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center May 5, 2023. The Region IV BWC competition included land navigation, marksmanship, weapons skills, medical and radio skills and an appearance board, among other events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sierra Campbell / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US