    JBLE host APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 5 of 5]

    JBLE host APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The Full Throttle Formation Team trails vapor through the sky as a part of their performance during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. Full Throttle is considered the largest precision formation airshow team in the U.S. and has more than 300,000 combined total flight hours amongst the pilots on the team.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Langley Air Force Base
    Full Throttle
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads

