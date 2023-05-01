The Full Throttle Formation Team trails vapor through the sky as a part of their performance during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. Full Throttle is considered the largest precision formation airshow team in the U.S. and has more than 300,000 combined total flight hours amongst the pilots on the team.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 15:09 Photo ID: 7780869 VIRIN: 230505-F-SO714-1645 Resolution: 3852x2563 Size: 306.69 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE host APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.