Three members of the Full Throttle Formation Team ascends from the runway during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. The Full Throttle Formation Team’s goal is to inspire spectators and educate future aviators in different aviation careers by performing at air shows.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 15:09 Photo ID: 7780868 VIRIN: 230505-F-SO714-1563 Resolution: 4963x3302 Size: 635.32 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE host APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.