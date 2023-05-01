Three members of the Full Throttle Formation Team ascends from the runway during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. The Full Throttle Formation Team’s goal is to inspire spectators and educate future aviators in different aviation careers by performing at air shows.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2023 15:09
|Photo ID:
|7780868
|VIRIN:
|230505-F-SO714-1563
|Resolution:
|4963x3302
|Size:
|635.32 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE host APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
