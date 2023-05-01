A Member of the Full Throttle Formation Team flies in a lazy 8 in the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Full Throttle began in 2002 when Van Darley bought a hanger in Peachtree City, Georgia, which would eventually house the Full Throttle Formation Team and serve as home base so that Full Throttle could perform in air shows across America.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 15:09 Photo ID: 7780866 VIRIN: 230505-F-SO714-1506 Resolution: 2137x1422 Size: 170 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE host APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.