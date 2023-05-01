A Member of the Full Throttle Formation Team flies in a lazy 8 in the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Full Throttle began in 2002 when Van Darley bought a hanger in Peachtree City, Georgia, which would eventually house the Full Throttle Formation Team and serve as home base so that Full Throttle could perform in air shows across America.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2023 15:09
|Photo ID:
|7780866
|VIRIN:
|230505-F-SO714-1506
|Resolution:
|2137x1422
|Size:
|170 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE host APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT