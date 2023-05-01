Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE host APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 3 of 5]

    JBLE host APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A Member of the Full Throttle Formation Team flies in a lazy 8 in the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Full Throttle began in 2002 when Van Darley bought a hanger in Peachtree City, Georgia, which would eventually house the Full Throttle Formation Team and serve as home base so that Full Throttle could perform in air shows across America.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.06.2023 15:09
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    TAGS

    Langley Air Force Base
    Full Throttle
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads

