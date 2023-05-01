JBLE host APOHR for the first time in 5 years

The Full Throttle Formation Team performs the V-Max Formation in the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Many of the aircraft flown by Full Throttle are made from kits built by the pilots, giving credit to their devotion to local science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.
