    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLE host APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 2 of 5]

    JBLE host APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The Full Throttle Formation Team performs the V-Max Formation in the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Many of the aircraft flown by Full Throttle are made from kits built by the pilots, giving credit to their devotion to local science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.06.2023 15:09
    Photo ID: 7780865
    VIRIN: 230505-F-SO714-1450
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 658 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE host APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Langley Air Force Base
    Full Throttle
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads

