The Full Throttle Formation Team performs the V-Max Formation in the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Many of the aircraft flown by Full Throttle are made from kits built by the pilots, giving credit to their devotion to local science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 15:09 Photo ID: 7780865 VIRIN: 230505-F-SO714-1450 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 658 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE host APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.