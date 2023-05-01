JBLE host APOHR for the first time in 5 years

The Full Throttle Formation Team follows the lead plane during the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. When flying in formation all the planes base their location off of the lead lead plane in order to remain in close proximity.

