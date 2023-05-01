The Full Throttle Formation Team follows the lead plane during the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. When flying in formation all the planes base their location off of the lead lead plane in order to remain in close proximity.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2023 15:09
|Photo ID:
|7780864
|VIRIN:
|230505-F-SO714-1402
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|932.68 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE host APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
