    Red White and Blue air show 2023 [Image 9 of 10]

    Red White and Blue air show 2023

    LA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, prepares to perform an aerial demonstration during the Red White and Blue air show, Louisiana, May 5, 2023. During the performance Johnson showcased the combat capabilities of the A-10 by performing aerobatic maneuvers, including weapons firing simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.06.2023 13:25
    Photo ID: 7780714
    VIRIN: 230505-F-XZ889-2006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.49 MB
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red White and Blue air show 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Alex Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10
    recruiting
    Airshows
    Demo team
    Demo Practice

