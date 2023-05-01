Red White and Blue air show 2023

U.S. Air Force Capt. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, prepares to perform an aerial demonstration during the Red White and Blue air show, Louisiana, May 5, 2023. During the performance Johnson showcased the combat capabilities of the A-10 by performing aerobatic maneuvers, including weapons firing simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

