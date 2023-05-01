A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft assigned to the 61st Airlift Squadron, out of Little Rock Air Force Base, lands on Hubbard landing zone, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, April 18, 2023. Since 1983 the AATTC based out of St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 12:18 Photo ID: 7780636 VIRIN: 230418-Z-YI114-3008 Resolution: 6669x4446 Size: 5.49 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, An aircrew from Little Rock AFB attend a Missouri based advanced tactics course [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.