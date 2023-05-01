Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4ID Celebrates Constitution Day with Poland in Bolesławiec [Image 11 of 12]

    4ID Celebrates Constitution Day with Poland in Bolesławiec

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Gavin Ching 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Col. Krzysztof Malankiewicz, leflt, commander of the 23rd Artillery Regiment and Lt. Col. Donald Hayfron, right, commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, share smiles after the Constitution Day celebration in Boleslawiec, Poland, May 3, 2023. On this day in 1791, the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth’s constitution was adopted, the first constitution in modern Europe and second in the world, following the American one. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching)

