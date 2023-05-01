4ID Celebrates Constitution Day with Poland in Bolesławiec

Polish soldiers assigned to the 23rd Silesian Artillery Regiment prepare to fire their weapons in a ceremonial gun salute during the Constitution Day celebration at Boleslawiec, Poland, May 3, 2023. On this day in 1791, the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth’s constitution was adopted, the first constitution in modern Europe and second in the world, following the American one. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching)

