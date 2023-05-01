Sea and Anchor Detail

The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) anchor chain drops into the ocean during a sea and anchor evolution, May 5, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2023 08:39
|Photo ID:
|7780541
|VIRIN:
|230505-N-SK336-1157
|Resolution:
|2125x3188
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
