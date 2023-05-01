Philippines Port Visit

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (April 30, 2023) – Sailors and Marines assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) raise the jackstaff aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), April 30, 2023. The jackstaff serves as flagpole and as a vertical reference point to assist in navigating the ship. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

