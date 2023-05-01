Philippines Port Visit

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (April 30, 2023) – Capt. Daniel Keeler, commanding officer of amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), oversees as Anchorage pulls into Subic Bay, Philippines, April 30, 2023. Navy and Marine Corps forces, like the Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary team, sail to different regions of the world to assure allies, deter political adversaries, and provide a persistent U.S. presence. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

